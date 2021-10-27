First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%.

Shares of FBNC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 325,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of First Bancorp worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

