First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Bank has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Bank has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get First Bank alerts:

NASDAQ FRBA traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. 31,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. First Bank has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $277.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of First Bank worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

FRBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.