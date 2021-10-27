First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

FRBA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. 31,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 285.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of First Bank worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

