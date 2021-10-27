First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Issues Earnings Results

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

Shares of First Busey stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Busey has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Busey stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of First Busey worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

