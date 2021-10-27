First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Issues Earnings Results

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.
Shares of First Busey stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Busey has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
About First Busey
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
