First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Shares of FCF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 650,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

