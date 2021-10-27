First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

FCBC stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,596. The company has a market capitalization of $542.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $33.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 29.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

