First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,806 shares of company stock worth $405,259 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

