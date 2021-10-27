First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. 35,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,334. First Financial has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get First Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 168.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of First Financial worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.