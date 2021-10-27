First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of FFWM traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. 200,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.44. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18.

Get First Foundation alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Foundation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 3,159.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.