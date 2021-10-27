First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%.

FGBI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. 8,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $202.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.