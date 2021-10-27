First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Shares of FIBK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 590,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,443. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

