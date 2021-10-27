First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.
Shares of FRME stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $41.14. 201,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Merchants has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $50.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.29.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Merchants stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of First Merchants worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.
