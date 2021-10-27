First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading Up 1.6%

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 429,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 743,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FF shares. Cormark raised their price target on First Mining Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price objective (up from C$1.20) on shares of First Mining Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

