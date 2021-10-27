First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend of $12.80 (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 12.80 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Shares of First National Bank Alaska stock opened at $236.50 on Wednesday. First National Bank Alaska has a 52-week low of $182.04 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.05 and a 200-day moving average of $233.02.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.25 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

