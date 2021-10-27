First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.10

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.10 and traded as low as $10.40. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.72.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

