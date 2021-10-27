First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $211.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,050. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.66. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $122.73 and a one year high of $219.70.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

