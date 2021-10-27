First Trust Advisors LP Has $179.07 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,063 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Moderna worth $179,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

In other news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,178,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,937,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 371,250 shares of company stock worth $142,029,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $345.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

