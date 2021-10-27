First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 842,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $188,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA stock opened at $205.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $153.27 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.84 and its 200 day moving average is $229.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.