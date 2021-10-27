First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 344,307 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,853,622 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,307 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $197,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $150,879,000. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 44.3% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 12,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,357,000 after buying an additional 393,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $16,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

BK opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

