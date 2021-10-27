First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 15,757 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $207,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $136,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $134,184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE opened at $162.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.52 and a one year high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $199,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,989 shares of company stock worth $17,984,086 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.