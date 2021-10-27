First Trust Advisors LP Sells 132,049 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,434,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 132,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $248,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,833,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $219.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

