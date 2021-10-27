First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 696.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $496,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 188,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter.

FEMB opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $38.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

