First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Down 97.4% in October

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the September 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $77.47. 27,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,468. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average is $76.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

