First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the September 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FIV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 58,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $9.71.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIV. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 43.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth $104,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.