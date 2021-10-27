First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the September 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FIV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 58,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $9.71.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.
