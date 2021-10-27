First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First United had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

FUNC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,322. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $126.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First United has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. First United’s payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 4,795 shares of company stock worth $86,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First United stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 660.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of First United worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

