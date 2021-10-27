First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

