FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.39

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

