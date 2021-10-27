Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.80. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 18,895 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 21.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

