Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

FFIC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 97,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,339. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $733.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

FFIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345. 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flushing Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Flushing Financial worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

