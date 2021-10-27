Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 25.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,314 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $103,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $347,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,017 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,243. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMVP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

