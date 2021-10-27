Fmr LLC Has $19.24 Million Stock Position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 25,772.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,848 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $19,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NeoGames by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NeoGames by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $832.11 million and a PE ratio of 97.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. NeoGames S.A. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

