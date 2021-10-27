Fmr LLC Has $21.87 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,728 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Realty Income worth $21,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Several research firms have commented on O. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.