FNB Protocol Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $116,995.79 and $23.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00208299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00098085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.