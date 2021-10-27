Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 228.05 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,908 shares of company stock worth $36,579,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

