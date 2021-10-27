Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 2,229 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

IEFA opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71.

