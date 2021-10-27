Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 471,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,423,000 after buying an additional 54,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $533.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $534.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

