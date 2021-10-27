Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,022 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $403.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $48.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

