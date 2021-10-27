Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

