Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 100.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

NYSE PRLB opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.19. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $123.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

