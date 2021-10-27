Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.91.

ICE opened at $133.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,795 shares of company stock worth $14,341,050. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

