Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 388 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $148.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.99. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $414.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

