Forrester Research (FORR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.11 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, analysts expect Forrester Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 91.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $137,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 196.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

