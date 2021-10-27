Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FBHS traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, reaching $100.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,787. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.