Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Raised to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,848 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

