Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.92 million-$444.93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.38 million.Forward Air also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.340 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.50.

FWRD traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.74. 140,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,778. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average of $89.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

