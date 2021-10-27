Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FELE traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.19. 3,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Franklin Electric worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

