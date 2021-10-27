Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 27.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of FTF stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $9.63.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.