Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 65.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 86.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

