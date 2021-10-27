Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.77 and a 52 week high of $86.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

