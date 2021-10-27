Franklin Resources Inc. Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,951 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 144,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 64,890 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,082,000 after buying an additional 1,805,397 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,147,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,085,000 after buying an additional 37,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after buying an additional 1,504,489 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 252,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 146,168 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $319,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,214. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBX. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

